UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 201,463 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 62.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 525,624 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,463 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $29,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,121,512 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $955,037,000 after acquiring an additional 89,655 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 17,087,510 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $953,141,000 after acquiring an additional 73,649 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,592,845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $311,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,761 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,917,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $274,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,880,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sunrun alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RUN shares. TheStreet lowered Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.83.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $56.19 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.42 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.08 and a beta of 2.08.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $438.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 7,381 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $317,530.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,262 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $54,644.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,726 shares of company stock worth $7,553,916. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.