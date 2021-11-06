Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €63.50 ($74.71) to €57.00 ($67.06) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €70.00 ($82.35) to €62.00 ($72.94) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €55.40 ($65.18) to €45.70 ($53.76) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.18.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UBSFY opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Ubisoft Entertainment has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $21.34. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.32.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

