Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Stock Position Boosted by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 46.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,543 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Twitter were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 548 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.37.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $53.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.43. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.61 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The company has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.45 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $933,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $470,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,015 shares of company stock worth $6,056,772 in the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

