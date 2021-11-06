TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TuSimple updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:TSP opened at $37.79 on Friday. TuSimple has a fifty-two week low of $27.24 and a fifty-two week high of $79.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.82.

Get TuSimple alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.89.

In other news, insider James Mullen sold 3,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $111,079.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Cheng Lu sold 40,648 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $1,795,828.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 210,450 shares of company stock worth $8,592,771 in the last 90 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TuSimple stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 93,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.99% of the company’s stock.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.