TUI (LON:TUI) PT Set at GBX 215 by Sanford C. Bernstein

TUI (LON:TUI) has been assigned a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential downside of 13.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TUI. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of TUI in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on TUI in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TUI from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of GBX 231.25 ($3.02).

Get TUI alerts:

LON:TUI opened at GBX 249.90 ($3.26) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47. TUI has a 1 year low of GBX 210.70 ($2.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 580.20 ($7.58). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 300.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 356.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.