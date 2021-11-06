Tudor Pickering Boosts Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Price Target to C$51.00

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) had its price target raised by Tudor Pickering to C$51.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on OVV. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a C$56.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a C$47.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Ovintiv to C$44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$44.27.

Shares of TSE:OVV opened at C$46.10 on Wednesday. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of C$11.97 and a 1-year high of C$50.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.04 billion and a PE ratio of -16.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$39.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$35.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.173 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is -25.59%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

