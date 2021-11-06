Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in United Fire Group by 8,590.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in United Fire Group by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in United Fire Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in United Fire Group by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in United Fire Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFCS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of United Fire Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

UFCS stock opened at $22.31 on Friday. United Fire Group, Inc. has a one year low of $19.01 and a one year high of $36.40. The stock has a market cap of $560.36 million, a PE ratio of -39.14 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.48.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.37) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.83%.

In other United Fire Group news, Director George D. Milligan acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.88 per share, with a total value of $91,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,515.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott L. Carlton sold 6,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $143,767.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,222.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Fire Group Profile

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

