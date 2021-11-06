Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $695,000 Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth about $1,627,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 501.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 2.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America raised shares of SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.67.

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $75.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.72 and a 200 day moving average of $74.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.50. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $42.94 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. The company had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.04 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 75.99% and a return on equity of 13.60%. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.3033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

