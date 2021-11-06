Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases Shares of 17,482 US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.06% of US Ecology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of US Ecology by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of US Ecology by 25.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of US Ecology by 34.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of US Ecology by 3.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of US Ecology by 1.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

US Ecology stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. US Ecology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.57 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 69.30 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ECOL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

US Ecology Profile

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

