Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases New Holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 143,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.08% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $3.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $551.85 million, a P/E ratio of -35.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.09. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.81.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.13% and a negative net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $21.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

