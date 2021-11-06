Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Cuts Stock Position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its stake in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,841 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in APi Group were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APG. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 105.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 45.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APG stock opened at $23.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.47. APi Group Co. has a 1-year low of $14.54 and a 1-year high of $23.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. APi Group had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

