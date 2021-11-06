Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Cuts Stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) by 41.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,062 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Coupang were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,655,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the first quarter worth about $63,769,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Coupang by 17.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 9,887 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Coupang in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPNG opened at $29.93 on Friday. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.35.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. CLSA began coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other news, CAO Michael Parker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $1,643,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $5,332,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,689,610 shares of company stock worth $1,713,874,558.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

