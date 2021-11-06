True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) PT Set at C$7.50 by Raymond James

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) received a C$7.50 target price from equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.53% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Laurentian raised their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$7.75 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$7.75 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.57.

Shares of TNT.UN stock opened at C$7.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$663.63 million and a PE ratio of 19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.83, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.41. True North Commercial REIT has a 1 year low of C$5.54 and a 1 year high of C$7.68.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

