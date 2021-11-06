Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRIN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trinity Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Trinity Capital from $15.50 to $15.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Trinity Capital from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRIN traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.25. The stock had a trading volume of 112,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,982. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Trinity Capital has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $17.27.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 109.78% and a return on equity of 11.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Trinity Capital will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. This is an increase from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is currently 102.33%.

In related news, CFO David Michael Lund acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $52,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the first quarter valued at about $3,485,000. Ares Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the first quarter valued at about $4,445,000. Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the first quarter valued at about $957,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $497,000. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

