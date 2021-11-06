Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) to report sales of $1.16 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.19 billion and the lowest is $1.11 billion. Tri Pointe Homes reported sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full year sales of $3.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $3.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.05 billion to $4.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TPH. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

In other news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $161,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 10,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $265,761.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,662,431.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,726 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 413.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPH traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $24.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,452. Tri Pointe Homes has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.84.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

