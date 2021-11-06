Trex (NYSE:TREX) Sets New 52-Week High at $115.38

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $115.38 and last traded at $115.38, with a volume of 14745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised shares of Trex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Trex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.77.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.61 and a beta of 1.45.

In other Trex news, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $786,111.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,995 shares in the company, valued at $6,434,362.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Trex by 2.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 14.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,192 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 3.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 2.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 294,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,054,000 after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 2.7% during the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 288,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,378,000 after acquiring an additional 7,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

