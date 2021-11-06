Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Treace Medical Concepts updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

TMCI stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.84. 465,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,540. Treace Medical Concepts has a one year low of $19.18 and a one year high of $37.17. The company has a quick ratio of 13.50, a current ratio of 14.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.85.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, CEO John T. Treace sold 30,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $768,825.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John T. Treace sold 58,089 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $1,204,765.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,877.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,298,000. Institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.