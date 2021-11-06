TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.880-$0.910 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $764 million-$774 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $764.94 million.TransUnion also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.760-$3.790 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TransUnion from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.45.

NYSE:TRU traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.66. The company had a trading volume of 685,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,861. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $83.11 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

