TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.880-$0.910 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $764 million-$774 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $764.94 million.TransUnion also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.760-$3.790 EPS.

TRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.45.

TRU stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.66. 685,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,861. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $83.11 and a twelve month high of $125.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.81.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.74 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 13.52%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

