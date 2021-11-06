Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Given New $95.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) had its price objective raised by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $73.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TRNS. Roth Capital increased their price target on Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Transcat from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Transcat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.21.

NASDAQ TRNS opened at $90.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $673.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.20. Transcat has a twelve month low of $29.94 and a twelve month high of $91.89.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Transcat had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 6.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Transcat will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Transcat news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 6,521 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $443,428.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gary J. Haseley acquired 1,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $67,850.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 33,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,650.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Transcat in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Transcat by 2.9% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Transcat by 60.1% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 235,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,331,000 after purchasing an additional 88,545 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Transcat during the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Transcat by 2.0% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

