Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.25.

TRZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Transat A.T. from a “sector perform” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$5.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a C$3.00 price target on shares of Transat A.T. in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of Transat A.T. stock traded up C$0.60 on Friday, hitting C$5.67. 855,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,031. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$214.03 million and a PE ratio of -0.42. Transat A.T. has a 1 year low of C$4.10 and a 1 year high of C$7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported C($3.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.44) by C($0.62). The company had revenue of C$12.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.65 million. On average, analysts expect that Transat A.T. will post -5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transat A.T. Company Profile

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

