Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Given New $183.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $185.00 to $183.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.92% from the company’s previous close.

TT has been the subject of several other reports. Argus raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.29.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $184.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.52 and a 200-day moving average of $185.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95. Trane Technologies has a 1-year low of $137.08 and a 1-year high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total value of $25,021,653.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 257,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,811,783. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,593,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,038,000 after buying an additional 249,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 21.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,219,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,430,000 after buying an additional 2,697,641 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,563,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,382,000 after buying an additional 173,642 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,375,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,577,000 after acquiring an additional 68,321 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,250,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,722,000 after acquiring an additional 182,146 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

