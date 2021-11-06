Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TNLIF has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS TNLIF opened at $4.32 on Thursday. Trainline has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $4.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.51.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

