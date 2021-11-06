Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.400-$8.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.60 billion-$12.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.26 billion.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSCO. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $219.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $215.48.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $220.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,057. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $204.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.37. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $127.78 and a one year high of $220.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $178,508.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,546,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,436 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,881. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tractor Supply stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.