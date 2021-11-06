TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Lowered to “Sell” at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $44.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TPIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on TPI Composites from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an underperform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.08.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

Shares of TPIC opened at $29.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.94 and a beta of 1.47. TPI Composites has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $81.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $458.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.79 million. TPI Composites had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 2.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 24,650.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 23.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 417.2% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 66,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 53,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 16.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 144,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 20,666 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.