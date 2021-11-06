TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Lowered to “Sell” at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $44.00.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on TPIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on TPI Composites from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an underperform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.08.
Shares of TPIC opened at $29.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.94 and a beta of 1.47. TPI Composites has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $81.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 24,650.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 23.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 417.2% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 66,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 53,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 16.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 144,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 20,666 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TPI Composites
TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.
