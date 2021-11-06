TP ICAP Group’s (TCAP) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TP ICAP Group from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of LON:TCAP opened at GBX 138.40 ($1.81) on Tuesday. TP ICAP Group has a one year low of GBX 137.20 ($1.79) and a one year high of GBX 263.05 ($3.44). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 165.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 193.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of £1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from TP ICAP Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. TP ICAP Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.08%.

In related news, insider Nicolas Breteau purchased 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.95) per share, with a total value of £31,290 ($40,880.59). Also, insider Kath Cates purchased 10,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.16) per share, for a total transaction of £17,019.75 ($22,236.41). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 53,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,658,975.

TP ICAP Group Company Profile

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics divisions.

