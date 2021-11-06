Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ TSEM opened at $35.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.69 and a 200-day moving average of $28.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 1.34. Tower Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $21.74 and a 52 week high of $36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.71.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 41,853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of Tower Semiconductor worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

