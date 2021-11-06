TOWER 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.86 Million (TOWER)

TOWER (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. One TOWER coin can now be purchased for $0.0789 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges. TOWER has a total market capitalization of $18.75 million and $2.86 million worth of TOWER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TOWER has traded 30.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00051487 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.03 or 0.00251336 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000554 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00012034 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.29 or 0.00096367 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004380 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About TOWER

TOWER (TOWER) is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2021. TOWER’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 237,619,987 coins. TOWER’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

Buying and Selling TOWER

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOWER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOWER should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOWER using one of the exchanges listed above.

