Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Given a C$22.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price target on Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TPZ. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy to C$23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$22.86.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

TSE TPZ opened at C$18.21 on Friday. Topaz Energy has a 52-week low of C$13.42 and a 52-week high of C$18.62. The company has a quick ratio of 32.47, a current ratio of 32.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The firm has a market cap of C$2.53 billion and a PE ratio of 180.30.

Tortoise focuses on energy & power infrastructure and the transition to cleaner energy. Tortoise’s solid track record of energy value chain investment experience and research dates back more than 20 years. As one of the earliest investors in midstream energy, Tortoise believes it is well-positioned to be at the forefront of the global energy evolution that is underway.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.