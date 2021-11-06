Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 611,105 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,305 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $35,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 274.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Several research firms have commented on TOL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.03.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $62.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.95 and a twelve month high of $68.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.91.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

See Also: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.