Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17, Zacks reports. Titan International had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Titan International stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. Titan International has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $11.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.57. The company has a market cap of $524.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.16 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Get Titan International alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Titan International by 10,448.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Titan International by 31.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 11,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Titan International by 71.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after buying an additional 226,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.