TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 3.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS.

NYSE TMST traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $14.99. The company had a trading volume of 850,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,672. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.19 million, a P/E ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average is $13.80. TimkenSteel has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $17.35.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

In related news, CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $251,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

TMST has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised TimkenSteel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on TimkenSteel from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.