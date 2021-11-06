Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tilly’s, Inc. is a specialty retailer in the action sports industry selling clothing, shoes and accessories. The Company distributes t-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, shorts, pants, jeans, sweaters, swimwear, shoes and accessories for men, women and kids through its website. It sells denim apparel and cologne for guys, boys and juniors and apparel, footwear and accessories for juniors and girls under RSQ, Full Tilt, Blue Crown and Infamous brand names. Tilly’s, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TLYS. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Tilly’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of TLYS opened at $15.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $489.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.05. Tilly’s has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $16.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.49.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. Tilly’s had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business had revenue of $201.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.76 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tilly’s will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tilly’s news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLYS. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 544.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 4,871,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after buying an additional 4,115,523 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tilly’s in the second quarter valued at $4,252,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 151,879 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,336,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,357,000 after purchasing an additional 139,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter worth $2,006,000. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

