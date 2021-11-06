Thore Cash Price Reaches $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. In the last week, Thore Cash has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. One Thore Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $31,464.27 and $183,776.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Thore Cash alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $194.14 or 0.00319752 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005423 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thore Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thore Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.