THORChain (RUNE) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.57 Billion

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Over the last seven days, THORChain has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One THORChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.83 or 0.00022589 BTC on major exchanges. THORChain has a total market cap of $3.57 billion and $105.28 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About THORChain

THORChain was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 258,210,215 coins. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

