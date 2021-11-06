THG (LON:THG) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of THG (LON:THG) to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has GBX 236 ($3.08) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 347 ($4.53).

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on THG from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on THG from GBX 715 ($9.34) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital decreased their target price on THG from GBX 1,080 ($14.11) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 603.20 ($7.88).

LON THG opened at GBX 203.80 ($2.66) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £2.49 billion and a PE ratio of -4.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61. THG has a twelve month low of GBX 190 ($2.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 837.80 ($10.95). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 511.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 577.23.

In other news, insider Zillah Byng- Thorne sold 237,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 587 ($7.67), for a total value of £1,395,768.60 ($1,823,580.61). Also, insider Damian Sanders acquired 16,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 298 ($3.89) per share, for a total transaction of £49,792.82 ($65,054.64). Insiders acquired a total of 79,217 shares of company stock worth $24,934,002 in the last ninety days.

THG Company Profile

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

