TheStreet Upgrades SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) to “B-“

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $360.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $357.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $348.43.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $344.07 on Thursday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $377.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.62. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 129.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.03.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Yoav Galin sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.14, for a total value of $2,703,778.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.69, for a total value of $773,816.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,011,416.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,074 shares of company stock valued at $15,410,058 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 49.4% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.