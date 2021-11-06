TheStreet Upgrades IAA (NYSE:IAA) to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

IAA opened at $53.56 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.58. IAA has a 1 year low of $50.16 and a 1 year high of $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). IAA had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 166.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that IAA will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of IAA by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IAA in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in IAA in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in IAA in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in IAA in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

About IAA

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

