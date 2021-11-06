TheStreet Upgrades IAA (NYSE:IAA) to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.
IAA opened at $53.56 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.58. IAA has a 1 year low of $50.16 and a 1 year high of $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.51.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of IAA by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IAA in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in IAA in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in IAA in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in IAA in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.
About IAA
IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.
