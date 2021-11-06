The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) released its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The York Water had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 30.44%.

Shares of YORW traded up $1.25 on Friday, reaching $49.46. The stock had a trading volume of 40,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.58 million, a PE ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.78 and a 200 day moving average of $48.50. The York Water has a twelve month low of $40.70 and a twelve month high of $53.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.1874 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. The York Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The York Water stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of The York Water worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

About The York Water

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

