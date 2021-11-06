The Western Union (NYSE:WU) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Credit Suisse Group

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

WU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on The Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded The Western Union from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on The Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded The Western Union from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.73.

Get The Western Union alerts:

Shares of WU opened at $18.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47. The Western Union has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.91.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The Western Union had a return on equity of 357.55% and a net margin of 16.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Western Union will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Western Union by 347.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in The Western Union by 146.1% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in The Western Union by 83.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in The Western Union during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in The Western Union during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.