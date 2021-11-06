The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,421 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 2nd quarter valued at $454,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 289.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 369,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,486,000 after acquiring an additional 274,532 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 202.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 189,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 126,645 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 57,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 22,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Get The Western Union alerts:

WU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of The Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of The Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of The Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of The Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.73.

NYSE WU opened at $18.11 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.64.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 357.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.