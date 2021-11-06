The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,842 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises about 4.1% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $14,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.73.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $175.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.07 and a 200-day moving average of $177.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $124.61 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $319.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

