The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of The Timken in a research note issued on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Timken’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TKR. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on The Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on The Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Loop Capital raised their target price on The Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on The Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.10.

TKR stock opened at $72.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.63. The Timken has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $92.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of The Timken by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 7,956 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of The Timken by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of The Timken by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Timken during the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of The Timken during the 1st quarter worth approximately $643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

