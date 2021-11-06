The Southern (NYSE:SO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

The Southern (NYSE:SO) released its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. The Southern updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.400-$3.400 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.25-3.35 EPS.

SO stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.10. 3,611,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,955,475. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Southern has a 52 week low of $56.69 and a 52 week high of $67.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.31.

In other news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 22,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $1,505,243.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $156,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,997 shares of company stock valued at $5,404,794. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

