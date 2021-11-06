The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,717,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,427 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.84% of The Simply Good Foods worth $99,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the first quarter worth $284,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 8.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,302,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,037,000 after buying an additional 180,323 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 11.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 57.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 243,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,494,000 after buying an additional 89,053 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the first quarter worth $258,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $41.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 61.22 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.67. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $41.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $259.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $201,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 15,000 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $599,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,157 shares of company stock worth $7,476,197. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on SMPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.15.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

