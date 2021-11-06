The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Receives $38.92 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.92.

SMPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 24th.

NASDAQ:SMPL traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.02. 464,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,688. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.67. The Simply Good Foods has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $41.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.22 and a beta of 1.04.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $259.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $599,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $201,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,157 shares of company stock worth $7,476,197 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 5.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,216,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 26.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 6.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 127,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 29.9% during the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 34,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

