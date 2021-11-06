The Shyft Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:SHYF)

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th.

The Shyft Group has a dividend payout ratio of 7.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Shyft Group to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $48.57 on Friday. The Shyft Group has a 52 week low of $21.27 and a 52 week high of $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.37.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $272.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Shyft Group will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $812,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $570,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,645,750 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Shyft Group stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SHYF shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

