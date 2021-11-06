The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $9.25 Per Share

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst J. Andersen anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $9.25 for the year.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SMG. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $164.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $139.20 and a 12 month high of $254.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.94.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 66.94%. The business had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the period. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

