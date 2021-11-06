The Sandbox (SAND) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.39 Billion

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One The Sandbox coin can currently be purchased for about $2.68 or 0.00004365 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and $1.38 billion worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 51.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BinaryX (BNX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.56 or 0.00213980 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00009316 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006480 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.68 or 0.00593132 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,246,119 coins. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

