The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (TRIG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.69 on December 31st

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON TRIG opened at GBX 130.80 ($1.71) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £2.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44. The Renewables Infrastructure Group has a 52 week low of GBX 118.80 ($1.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 135.40 ($1.77). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 127.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 127.80.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.

